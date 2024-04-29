News
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi Police files FIR over Shah's 'doctored' video

Delhi Police files FIR over Shah's 'doctored' video

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 29, 2024 09:23 IST
The Delhi Police registered a case on Sunday after a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media platforms, officials said.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses an election rally for the Lok Sabha Polls in Rajgarh on Friday, April 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC and relevant provision of the IT Act, they said. Sources in the Special Cell said that now arrests are likely to follow across the country.

 

According to the complaint filed by Sinku Sharan Singh, DC, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), some doctored videos are being circulated on social media with "the intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order."

According to the complainant, links from which the videos were shared were also attached for further action.

A copy of the FIR was also sent to the IFSO unit of the Delhi Cyber Police.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
