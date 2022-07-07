News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Birthday Boy Dhoni Spotted At Wimbledon

Birthday Boy Dhoni Spotted At Wimbledon

By Rediff Cricket
July 07, 2022 09:11 IST
MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is in England to celebrate his 41st birthday on Thursday, July 7, was seen enjoying the tennis at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

'An Indian icon watching on #Wimbledon @msdhoni', Wimbledon's official Twitter handle captioned the picture.

Dhoni, who sported a grey blazer and black shades, was joined by friends as they enjoyed the quarter-final clash where Rafael Nadal prevailed prevailed, staging a stunning comeback after being down in the first two sets against Australia's Taylor Fritz.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, who is also in the UK as part of the commentary team for India's games against England, was also spotted at Wimbledon on Wednesday. The cricket legend turns 73 on Sunday, July 10.

