News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cricket fraternity rejoices as Dhoni turns 41

Cricket fraternity rejoices as Dhoni turns 41

Source: ANI
July 07, 2022 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind Courtesy CSK/Twitter

As former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 41 on Thursday, the cricket fraternity showered their heartfelt wishes on 'Captain Cool'.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag extended wishes to Dhoni. "Till the time full stop doesn't come, a sentence isn't completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease, the match isn't completed. Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B'day to a gem of a person & player, MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha," he tweeted. "An idol & an inspiration Here's wishing @msdhoni - former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday," said the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

"Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket," Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

"Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni," Suresh Raina shared a heartfelt message on Twitter.

"Happy birthday to the man whose understanding of the game and ways to tackle challenges is unmatched. Your ingrained confidence and attitude to lead from the front made us believe that #TeamIndia can win any game. Wishing you good health and happiness @msdhoni," Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, tweeted.

MS Dhoni's IPL team Chennai Super Kings tweeted, "And the clock strikes 12! The party begins at Anbuden! Super Birthday to you, Thala #HBDThalaDhoni #Yellove #WhistlePodu."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Umran in India's scheme of things for England T20Is
Umran in India's scheme of things for England T20Is
Should Pant open the batting in T20Is?
Should Pant open the batting in T20Is?
ICC Test ranking: Pant jumps to career-best spot
ICC Test ranking: Pant jumps to career-best spot
Day 4 of downpour in Mumbai, local trains delayed
Day 4 of downpour in Mumbai, local trains delayed
Devastated Fritz says Nadal loss the toughest
Devastated Fritz says Nadal loss the toughest
England batters may not fare well against Oz bowlers
England batters may not fare well against Oz bowlers
Rakul, Esha, Sara's AMAZING Monsoon Styles
Rakul, Esha, Sara's AMAZING Monsoon Styles

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Pant Spotted At Dhoni's Birthday Party

Pant Spotted At Dhoni's Birthday Party

Birthday Boy Dhoni Spotted At Wimbledon

Birthday Boy Dhoni Spotted At Wimbledon

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances