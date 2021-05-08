News
Rishabh Pant keen to help in COVID crisis

Rishabh Pant keen to help in COVID crisis

By Rediff Cricket
May 08, 2021 19:24 IST
Rishabh Pant's long post on Twitter

 

Rishabh Pant, on Saturday, May 8, committed to make a monetary donation to provide oxygen cylinders with beds, COVID relief kits.

'I am especially keen to work with organisations providing medical aid and support to rural India and non-metro cities, which do not have the capacity of medical infrastructure than that of major cities,' Pant, a native of Almora district in Uttarakhand, said in a long post on Twitter.

Pant, who captained Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2021, reminded people to 'stay safe, follow safety protocols and get vaccinated, when possible'.

Rishabh Pant

Rediff Cricket
