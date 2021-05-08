News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Rahane said after the vaccine

What Rahane said after the vaccine

By Rediff Cricket
May 08, 2021 14:30 IST
Ajinkya Rahane gets the COVID-19 jab in Mumbai on Saturday

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane gets the COVID-19 jab in Mumbai, May 8, 2021. Photograph: Ajinkya Rahane/Twitter
 

Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

'Got my first dose of the vaccine today. I urge everyone to register and get yourself vaccinated if you're eligible. Both me and @radhika_dhopavkar got our first dose of the vaccine today,' India's cricket vice-captain said.

'We're getting vaccinated not only for ourselves but also for those around us,' Rahane added.

On Thursday, May 6, Shikhar Dhawan received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and thanked the frontline warriors for their 'sacrifices and dedication'.

Rediff Cricket
