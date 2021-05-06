News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Laxmi Ratan donates IPL commentary fees to fight COVID

Laxmi Ratan donates IPL commentary fees to fight COVID

By Rediff Cricket
May 06, 2021 17:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Laxmi Ratan Shukla feeds the needy during one of his charity drives

IMAGE: Laxmi Ratan Shukla on a charity drive. Last year, Shukla donated rice and pulses to the groundsmen of the Maidan in Kolkata. Photograph: Laxmi Ratan Shukla/Twitter
 

Former India and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla has decided to make a contribution to fight COVID-19.

'Today, 6th May 2021, on my birthday, am humbly donating my entire #IPL2021 commentary fees, to the #westbengal #CHIEFMINISTERRELIEF FUND. A small contribution to fight this disastrous 2nd wave Corona Situation, from my end for my people WinCorona #COVID19 #StaySafe #India #LRS' he tweeted on Thursday.

Last March, Shukla -- a member of the Bengal assembly -- donated three months' MLA salary and three months' pension he received from the BCCI to the chief minister's relief fund to help fight the COVID-19 crisis.

He also helped the groundsmen of the Maidan -- a hub of cricket and football clubs in Kolkata -- by donating rice and pulses.

Shukla was the West Bengal minister of state for youth affairs and sports before he resigned in January.

In a letter to Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Shukla said he was taking a break from politics to concentrate more on cricket and the development of the sport.

Laxmi Ratan Shukla

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
What Dhawan said after COVID jab...
What Dhawan said after COVID jab...
Mrs Chahal will miss the 'bubble family'
Mrs Chahal will miss the 'bubble family'
RCB players, staff set off for home
RCB players, staff set off for home
Exclusive! WB Guv slams Mamata!
Exclusive! WB Guv slams Mamata!
Mamata announces Rs 2L for kin of violence victims
Mamata announces Rs 2L for kin of violence victims
After mother's death, cricketer Veda loses sister
After mother's death, cricketer Veda loses sister
When Rafi sang for Hanuman, Manna for Ravan...
When Rafi sang for Hanuman, Manna for Ravan...

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Footballer sets example again, steps up to help

Footballer sets example again, steps up to help

After mother's death, cricketer Veda loses sister

After mother's death, cricketer Veda loses sister

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use