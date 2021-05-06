Laxmi Ratan donates IPL commentary fees to fight COVID

May 06, 2021 17:51 IST

IMAGE: Laxmi Ratan Shukla on a charity drive. Last year, Shukla donated rice and pulses to the groundsmen of the Maidan in Kolkata. Photograph: Laxmi Ratan Shukla/Twitter

Former India and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla has decided to make a contribution to fight COVID-19.

'Today, 6th May 2021, on my birthday, am humbly donating my entire #IPL2021 commentary fees, to the #westbengal #CHIEFMINISTERRELIEF FUND. A small contribution to fight this disastrous 2nd wave Corona Situation, from my end for my people WinCorona #COVID19 #StaySafe #India #LRS' he tweeted on Thursday.

Last March, Shukla -- a member of the Bengal assembly -- donated three months' MLA salary and three months' pension he received from the BCCI to the chief minister's relief fund to help fight the COVID-19 crisis.

He also helped the groundsmen of the Maidan -- a hub of cricket and football clubs in Kolkata -- by donating rice and pulses.

Shukla was the West Bengal minister of state for youth affairs and sports before he resigned in January.

In a letter to Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, Shukla said he was taking a break from politics to concentrate more on cricket and the development of the sport.