News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India, KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna is COVID positive

India, KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna is COVID positive

Source: PTI
May 08, 2021 15:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

According to the BCCI source, both Krishna and Warrier contracted the virus from Chakravarthy during one of the training sessions. He said Krishna is Chakravarthy's close friend. 

The 25-year-old Prasidh Krishna, who was named in the Indian squad for the England tour as a stand-by on Friday, is the fourth KKR player to have contracted the dreaded virus.

IMAGE: The 25-year-old Prasidh Krishna, who was named in the Indian squad for the England tour as a stand-by on Friday, is the fourth KKR player to have contracted the dreaded virus. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine in his home town Bengaluru, a BCCI source said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Krishna, who was named in the Indian squad for the England tour as a stand-by on Friday, is the fourth KKR player to have contracted the dreaded virus.

"Prasidh is COVID positive and currently in home isolation in Bengaluru," a BCCI source told PTI.

 

Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier and Tim Seifert are the other KKR players, who tested positive earlier.

According to the BCCI source, both Krishna and Warrier contracted the virus from Chakravarthy during one of the training sessions. He said Krishna is Chakravarthy's close friend.

"Prasidh like all India players left bubble on May 3 after getting two negative results. However on reaching Bengaluru he tested positive," the source said.

The BCCI is hoping that by the time the UK-bound players enter the bio-bubble in India on May 25, Krishna will test negative.

New Zealand's wicketkeeper-batsman Seifert is also in isolation in Ahmedabad from where he will go to Chennai for treatment at a private hospital.

Seifert failed both his pre-departure RT-PCR tests and "is experiencing moderate symptoms."

The IPL was postponed indefinitely after the virus breached the bio-bubble and infected a number of players and support staff members.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Will Arzan Nagwaswalla make cricket history?
Will Arzan Nagwaswalla make cricket history?
IOC's Coates says Tokyo Games will go ahead
IOC's Coates says Tokyo Games will go ahead
Chetak, new addition to Dhoni's family
Chetak, new addition to Dhoni's family
Need 3 cr vaccine doses, got just 40 lakh: Kejriwal
Need 3 cr vaccine doses, got just 40 lakh: Kejriwal
'No preparedness planning, no action plan'
'No preparedness planning, no action plan'
What Rahane said after the vaccine
What Rahane said after the vaccine
Covid deaths could touch 1 million by August: Lancet
Covid deaths could touch 1 million by August: Lancet

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

What Rahane said after the vaccine

What Rahane said after the vaccine

WTC: Indian team to go into quarantine on May 25

WTC: Indian team to go into quarantine on May 25

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use