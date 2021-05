May 06, 2021 16:23 IST

Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Facebook

Shikhar Dhawan has taken the jab!

'Gabbar' posted a picture of getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and added a small note.

'Can't thank all our frontline warriors enough for their sacrifices and dedication. Please do not hesitate and get yourself vaccinated as soon as possible. It'll help us all defeat this virus,' noted the Delhi Capitals opener and Orange Cap holder for the now suspended IPL 2021 with 380 runs from 8 matches.