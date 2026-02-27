HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Ranji Final Updates: Agarwal stands tall as Karnataka trail 584

Ranji Final Updates: Agarwal stands tall as Karnataka trail 584

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: February 27, 2026 10:49 IST

x

Mayank Agarwal

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal’s innings was built on discipline, solid defence, and well-timed drives. Photograph: Karnataka Cricket Association/ Instagram

Karnataka’s resistance took another hit in the morning session as they slipped to 256/7, still a long way behind Jammu & Kashmir’s imposing 584  in Hubballi on Friday.

With the second new ball taken immediately, J&K tightened the screws and struck soon after drinks. Sunil Kumar produced a sharp delivery from round the wicket, extracting seam movement and extra bounce to have Vidyadhar Patil caught behind for 11.

 

Mayank Agarwal, unbeaten on 144, continues to wage a lone battle, but partners are running out quickly.

Auqib Nabi and Sunil Kumar have kept the pressure relentless with disciplined lines and lively movement. Karnataka now find themselves under the pump, relying heavily on Agarwal to extend his monumental effort and avoid conceding a massive first-innings deficit

Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rinku Singh's father passes away
Rinku Singh's father passes away
Tilak issues clear warning to opposition bowlers...
Tilak issues clear warning to opposition bowlers...
Arshdeep Singh surpasses Bumrah, becomes India's...
Arshdeep Singh surpasses Bumrah, becomes India's...
Historic Knock! Bennett Shines as Zimbabwe Bow Out
Historic Knock! Bennett Shines as Zimbabwe Bow Out
T20 World Cup: India Keeps Semi-Final Dreams Alive
T20 World Cup: India Keeps Semi-Final Dreams Alive

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Netanyahu's 'secret' whisper to PM Modi after Joint Statement goes viral 0:19

Netanyahu's 'secret' whisper to PM Modi after Joint...

Watch: US and Iranian delegations depart venue in Cologny after nuclear talks1:06

Watch: US and Iranian delegations depart venue in Cologny...

Kham River: A model of revival through public participation3:57

Kham River: A model of revival through public participation

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO