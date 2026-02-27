Ranji Final Updates: Agarwal stands tall as Karnataka trail 584

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal’s innings was built on discipline, solid defence, and well-timed drives. Photograph: Karnataka Cricket Association/ Instagram

Karnataka’s resistance took another hit in the morning session as they slipped to 256/7, still a long way behind Jammu & Kashmir’s imposing 584 in Hubballi on Friday.

With the second new ball taken immediately, J&K tightened the screws and struck soon after drinks. Sunil Kumar produced a sharp delivery from round the wicket, extracting seam movement and extra bounce to have Vidyadhar Patil caught behind for 11.

Mayank Agarwal, unbeaten on 144, continues to wage a lone battle, but partners are running out quickly.

Auqib Nabi and Sunil Kumar have kept the pressure relentless with disciplined lines and lively movement. Karnataka now find themselves under the pump, relying heavily on Agarwal to extend his monumental effort and avoid conceding a massive first-innings deficit