T20 World Cup: India Keeps Semi-Final Dreams Alive

India piled up a record total of 256-4 and handed Zimbabwe a 72‑run shellacking in a Super Eight contest in Chennai on Thursday to revive their Twenty20 World Cup title defence.

India's Record Win Revives Campaign

After a disappointing loss to South Africa in their previous match, India's famed batting power came to the fore, with their top order firing to post a commanding total. Opener Abhishek Sharma rediscovered his form with a blazing 55 off 30 balls, Hardik Pandya's 50 off 23 balls and Tilak Varma eased strike-rate worries in India's massive victory over Zimbabwe, keeping them alive in the race.

Sunday's Match Becomes Crucial

For India, the scenario is clear: A win against the West Indies will guarantee a semifinal spot, with four points making net run rate a non-issue.

If the match is washed out -- a less likely scenario in March -- the Caribbean team could advance due to their superior net run rate of 1.791.

Sunday's clash in Kolkata has effectively become a do-or-die game for both sides, a virtual quarter-final, with the winner moving straight into the semifinals.

In Group 1, South Africa became the first team to secure a semi-final berth after victories over India and the West Indies. The Proteas win not only eased India's qualification path but also reshaped the net run rate equation with the West Indies' NRR dropping from 5.8 to 1.791, and South Africa's slipped to 2.890, reducing the margin India needed to bridge to progress.

Zimbabwe, with back-to-back heavy defeats at the hands of the West Indies and then India, have eliminated from the tournament.

From Group 2, England was the first team to seal semi-final qualification, achieving consecutive wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Kandy, marking their fifth consecutive semi-final appearance in 10 editions.

Co-host Sri Lanka were the first to be eliminated after a heavy defeat to New Zealand. Pakistan and New Zealand remain in contention for the second qualification spot from the group.