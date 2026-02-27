7th Fifer, 60 Wickets: Auqib Nabi Storms Into India Reckoning

IMAGE: Auqib Nabi Dar acknowledges the crowd after his five-wicket haul to help dismiss Karnataka for 293 on Friday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar bent the red ball to his will and, in the process, perhaps nudged open the door to India selection.

The speedster ripped through Karnataka with a spell of sustained hostility and precision, finishing with 5 for 54 in 23 overs in the Ranji Trophy final.

It was his seventh five-wicket haul of the season, taking his tally to a staggering 60 wickets in just 10 matches.

Jammu and Kashmir bowled Karnataka for 293 to seize a mammoth first innings lead of 291 runs in the Ranji Trophy final. What was billed as a summit clash has, for now, tilted heavily one way.

Nabi has been the spearhead of J&K's dream run this season, effective on green tops, relentless on docile tracks. Seam-friendly or flat, it has scarcely mattered. He has found ways.

With only a few sessions left in the contest, a draw appears the most likely result, and that would be enough to crown Jammu and Kashmir champions for the first time, courtesy of their first-innings advantage.

Beyond Hubbali, the performance has not gone unnoticed.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly threw his weight behind the young pacer, backing him for national colours ahead of India’s white-ball tour of England in 2026.

'J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do. They have made that region so proud of them… tough environment makes tough people. Aqib Nabi on his way to national colours. England is the place to start in the summer,' Ganguly posted on X.

The next stop for Nabi is the Indian Premier League, where he will turn out for Delhi Capitals after being snapped up for Rs 8.40 crore at the mini auction late last year.