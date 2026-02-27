T20 World Cup: Tilak issues clear warning to opposition bowlers...

Tilak Varma emphasises India's unwavering commitment to an aggressive batting strategy in the T20 World Cup, aiming to dominate opposition bowlers and secure crucial victories.

IMAGE: Tilak Varma said head coach Gautam Gambhir also encouraged the team members to play their natural game without any inhibition. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Tilak Varma affirms India's commitment to an aggressive batting approach in the T20 World Cup, designed to intimidate opposition bowlers.

India aims to maintain an aggressive batting rhythm regardless of early wickets, focusing on consistent run-scoring.

Sanju Samson's impactful innings boosted the team's confidence and set the tone for aggressive batting.

Tilak Varma backed India to stick to their aggressive template in the ongoing T20 World Cup even if they lose early wickets, saying it instils fear in opposition bowlers.

Indian batters fired in unison to post an imposing 256 for four against Zimbabwe in a must-win Super 8 match here on Thursday, and the strong performance culminated in the home side registering a 72-run victory.

"We are just looking for this. We are just looking as an individual -- I would not say as an individual -- we are looking for the runs (as a team). We also discussed that whatever the situation is if we got out in power play like three or four wickets, we bat with the same rhythm," Tilak said in the post-match press conference.

Sanju Samson's Impact and Team Confidence

IMAGE: Sanju Samson gave India a quick start. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

In that context, Tilak lauded Sanju Samson, who was redrafted into the playing 11 in place of Rinku Singh, as the Kerala opener (24, 15b) helped Abhishek Sharma add 48 runs in just 3.4 overs.

"It's important when openers give good start, it also follows the same confidence to the number three, four and five (batters). So, that's what Sanju started brilliantly. So, that's what we discussed and we want to see the fear in opposition bowlers that these guys (Indian batters) are ready to hit each and every ball," he added.

Revisiting Past Successes

Indian batters had floundered badly in their Super Eights opener against South Africa, and Tilak said the players watched the videos of the earlier T20 games to refresh the memory of a successful batting blueprint ahead of the Chepauk match.

"As we discussed just before the game, we'll go with a good mindset. We have seen our past one year of T20 cricket, how we played."

"So, it was after seeing that video everyone got our confidence and that's what we discussed as a team like we just enjoy and put the smile on," he said.

Gautam Gambhir's Motivational Role

Tilak said head coach Gautam Gambhir also encouraged the team members to play their natural game without any inhibition.

"Gautam sir also said whatever the situation, just remember the brand of cricket we played since last year and also in the New Zealand and South Africa series (at home). So, whatever the situation, as individuals, just go out there and smile and enjoy the game," he said.

Tilak said watching the videos of earlier matches and Gambhir's motivational words brought a change in the batters' mindset.

"Ahmedabad's wicket was also and Delhi's wicket was also good. But this is a funny game, so mindset is very important. I think we had a mindset that if a wicket falls, then we will take some time (to play big shots). We played the same team in the last series and before that also," he said.

"We were enjoying at that time, whatever pressure used to be, was on the opposite bowler. If the wicket fell, we would hit 6 in the next ball. So, we had a little mindset. We were going from 1-2 (runs) to four and six. We discussed that if the first ball is in range -- then we will hit from the first ball.

"So in that, the bowler starts thinking that he will get hit. So, there were a lot of changes in that (mindset). We felt very good as a team, and we will continue to bring this intensity forward," he explained.