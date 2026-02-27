Arshdeep Singh becomes India's top wicket-taker in T20 World Cups

IMAGE: Arshdeep has grabbed 35 wickets at an average of 14.25 in 19 T20 World Cup matches. Photograph: Amid Dave/Reuters

Underlining his growing stature as a key figure in India's bowling attack, pacer Arshdeep Singh on Thursday achieved a major personal milestone, surpassing senior pro Jasprit Bumrah to become India's highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups.

Arshdeep, who claimed 3/24 in India's 72-run win over Zimbabwe in a Super 8 clash in Chennai, now has more T20 World Cup wickets than any other Indian bower under his belt.

In 19 matches since his debut at the 2022 edition, Arshdeep has taken 35 wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 7.33, including a four-fer.

Bumrah has 33 scalps in 23 matches at an average of 14.00, with his best figures being 3/7.

Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan (50 wickets) is the top wicket-taker in the tournament's history.

Arshdeep continues his fine run in T20 World Cups

In the ongoing edition, Arshdeep has picked up eight wickets from five matches at an average of 16.00. In the previous edition in 2024, the left-arm pacer was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.64. He had a four-wicket haul to his name, with the best figures being 4/9, in the tournament which India won by beating South Africa in the final.

The 27-year-old seamer also reached the 150-wicket landmark in international cricket. He now has 151 wickets from 96 matches at an average of 19.78, with three four-fers and two five-fors and best figures of 5/37.

Besides being India's top wicket-taker in T20Is with 126 scalps from 81 matches, he also has 25 ODI wickets from 15 matches.

India will next meet the West Indies in a virtual quarterfinal encounter, with the winner progressing into the semifinal.