Historic Knock! Bennett Shines as Zimbabwe Bow Out of T20 World Cup

Brian Bennett's sensational batting performance, including a near-century against India, shone brightly for Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup, despite the team's elimination.

IMAGE: Brian Bennet celebrates his half-century against India. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points Zimbabwe exited the T20 World Cup despite a memorable run, including wins against Australia and Sri Lanka.

Brian Bennett scored a remarkable 97 not out against India, showcasing his talent on the world stage.

Bennett's score is the highest by a Zimbabwe player in T20 World Cup history, surpassing Sikandar Raza's previous record.

Bennett has emerged as a top performer in the tournament, scoring 277 runs in five matches with a high average and strike rate.

Zimbabwe may be out of the T20 World Cup, but the African side leaves the tournament with their heads held high, highlighted by Brian Bennett’s sensational emergence on the world stage

Zimbabwe's 72-run loss to India, following a 107-run loss to the West Indies, has sealed their exit from the T20 World Cup, with South Africa qualifying for the semifinal from their group and the shoot-off for the second semifinal spot in Group 1 being between India and the West Indies, who will play a virtual knockout match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1.

The Sikandar Raza-led side nonetheless had a run to remember, their best-ever performance in the T20 World Cup, with wins over former champions Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage being standouts.

Bennett's Heroic Innings

IMAGE: Brian Bennett’s 97 n.o. is also the second-highest individual score against India in T20 World Cups. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

In the chase of 257 runs against India, the 22-year-old Bennett scored a valiant 97 n.o. in 59 balls, hitting eight fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 164.41, and had a 72-run stand with his skipper. It was a creditable showing with the bat from Zimbabwe, but India's firepower with the bat was too much on the night for the African nation.

It is the highest total by a Zimbabwe player in the tournament's history, surpassing Raza's 82 against Ireland in the 2022 edition in Australia.

Bennett’s 97 n.o. is also the second-highest individual score against India in T20 World Cups, only behind Chris Gayle's 98 in Bridgetown in 2010. Bennett deserved a hundred, but he was starved of the strike in the last over and couldn’t reach the milestone.

Bennett's Overall Performance

Bennett has had a sensational run on the grandest stage, in his first-ever World Cup across any format, scoring 277 runs in five matches at an average of 277.00 and a strike rate above 135. Staying unbeaten four times, Bennett scored three fifties, with this being his best knock.

So far, he is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament, behind Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (283 runs in five innings at an average of 70.75, with a strike rate of 158.10, including a century and two fifties). Bennett was the one who stood tall.