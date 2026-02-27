HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rinku Singh's father passes away after battling stage-four cancer

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: February 27, 2026 09:06 IST

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is mourning the loss of his father, who passed away after a battle with cancer, prompting a brief return home from the T20 World Cup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

IMAGE: Khanchandra Singh, Rinku's father, was undergoing treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. Photograph: Rinku Singh/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rinku Singh's father passed away at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida after battling stage-four cancer.
  • Rinku Singh briefly returned home from the T20 World Cup to be with his family before rejoining the Indian squad.
  • Harbhajan Singh expressed condolences to Rinku Singh and his family via social media.

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's father, breathed his last on Friday morning at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, informed the hospital PRO. Singh's father was battling stage-four cancer,

He was undergoing treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, but sadly couldn't make it. Rinku had to rush back home from the T20 World Cup squad to be with his family after his father's condition worsened after India's first Super 8 fixture against South Africa.

 

Rinku was quick to return to Chennai to join the Indian squad ahead of the Zimbabwe clash on Thursday after a quick visit to meet his father.

However, Rinku didn't feature in the playing 11 for the Zimbabwe clash as India opted for Sanju Samson to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, leaving Rinku out of the equation.

Condolences and Support

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed his condolences to Rinku Singh and his family on the passing of his father.

In an X post, Harbhajan wrote, "Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchandra Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family."

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh's World Cup Performance

So far, Rinku has had a mixed bag World Cup with the bat, often arriving at the crease with very few balls left to score. He has made just 24 runs in five innings, staying unbeaten twice and having a best score of 11*. In 10 T20Is this year, the left-hander has made 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75, with a strike rate of 132.18 and best score of 44*.

The Indian team will now travel to Kolkata for their last Super 8 clash against the West Indies on Sunday. The winner of the match will join South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 1.

