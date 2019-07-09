PHOTOS: India vs New Zealand, World Cup, 1st semi-final

Last updated on: July 09, 2019 19:07 IST

Images from the World Cup first semi-final between India and New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, centre, celebrates after dismissing Martin Guptill. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

New Zealand had reached 211 for five wickets after 46.1 overs against India when rain stopped play in the first semi-final of the Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Ross Taylor was batting on 67 with Tom Latham on three at the other end when the players were forced off the field and the covers were rolled out.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking the wicket of Henry Nicholls. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Opting to bat, New Zealand struggled to get going against India's disciplined attack before skipper Kane Williamson (67) stitched together two half-century partnerships, with Henry Nicholls (28) and then Taylor, to steady the innings.

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson bats. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

India got an early breakthrough as Martin Guptill, after facing 13 balls, fell to Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth over.

Bumrah started his second over with another couple of dot balls before striking. He got one to bounce extra and Guptill poked at it and got the edge which was taken by Virat Kohli at second slip. Guptill walks back for one as New Zealand were reduced to 1/1 in the fourth over.

From thereon t was always an uphill task for the Kiwis as Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson attempted to steady and build the innings.

Hosts England play defending champions Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday.