Get Ready For More Romance On OTT!

From Vijay Devarakonda to Kung Fu Panda, Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch on OTT this week.

The Family Star

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur's blow hot blow cold romance travels from Hyderabad to New York and bares changing facets of their chemistry.

Goodbye Earth

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

Before a killer asteroid expected to crash earth in 200 days annihilates it completely, a middle-school teacher will emerge into an unexpected hero.

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

In the aftermath of the Pulwama attacks, an intelligence agent and his team draw a strategy to rescue their captured pilot against the backdrop of cross-border politics.

Bhimaa

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A pair of twins separated at birth, a cop and a priest, join forces in unexpected ways to put a stop to murky, mysterious activities within the temple.

Tillu Square

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Following the success of 2022's DJ Tillu, the breezy sequel continues to capture the amusing life of its titular hero while he bounces back from a heartbreak and discovers love again.

Dil Dosti Dilemma

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

A hoity-toity teenager pays for her actions when her parents cancel her foreign trip and send her off to live with her grandparents and adjust to their humble lifestyle.

Embarrassed to acknowledge these happenings to her cool clique, she pretends to be abroad leading to much comedy and confusion in the seven-part series based on Andaleeb Wajid's YA novel, Asmara's Summer.

City Hunter

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Ace shooter, first-rate boxer and irredeemable pervert, a Tokyo detective joins hands with his deceased partner's tomboyish sister to look into his mysterious death in the movie based on Tsukasa Hojo's manga.

House of the Owl

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Catch some more Japanese action in the story of a family's dysfunctional ties while its head, the country's go-to fixer and political mastermind, struggles to make sense of his own home.

Dead Boy Detectives

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

DC Comics characters by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner come to life in the Netflix adaptation about a pair of teenager ghosts working in tandem as supernatural sleuths facing their greatest challenge in an all-powerful witch.

Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Vidyut Jamwal does what Vidyut Jamwal does best when thrown in the world of extreme sports partaking in a dangerous game of survival.

Yaariyan 2

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Divya Khosla's remake of Anjali Menon's memorable Bangalore Days looks into the lives of three cousins navigating life and love.

Brigands: The Quest for Gold

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Italian

A woman's journey from dutiful wife to deadly bandit against the backdrop of 19th century southern Italy documented in six sprightly episodes.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

It's skadoosh time! Po's pursuit for the new Dragon Warrior leads him to riskier adventures, fun new companions and treacherous villains.