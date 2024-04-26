News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Get Ready For More Romance On OTT!

Get Ready For More Romance On OTT!

By SUKANYA VERMA
April 26, 2024 09:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

From Vijay Devarakonda to Kung Fu Panda, Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch on OTT this week.

The Family Star
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Vijay Devarakonda and Mrunal Thakur's blow hot blow cold romance travels from Hyderabad to New York and bares changing facets of their chemistry.

 

Goodbye Earth
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean

Before a killer asteroid expected to crash earth in 200 days annihilates it completely, a middle-school teacher will emerge into an unexpected hero.

 

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi

In the aftermath of the Pulwama attacks, an intelligence agent and his team draw a strategy to rescue their captured pilot against the backdrop of cross-border politics.

 

Bhimaa
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A pair of twins separated at birth, a cop and a priest, join forces in unexpected ways to put a stop to murky, mysterious activities within the temple.

 

Tillu Square
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Following the success of 2022's DJ Tillu, the breezy sequel continues to capture the amusing life of its titular hero while he bounces back from a heartbreak and discovers love again.

 

Dil Dosti Dilemma
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

A hoity-toity teenager pays for her actions when her parents cancel her foreign trip and send her off to live with her grandparents and adjust to their humble lifestyle.

Embarrassed to acknowledge these happenings to her cool clique, she pretends to be abroad leading to much comedy and confusion in the seven-part series based on Andaleeb Wajid's YA novel, Asmara's Summer.

 

City Hunter
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Ace shooter, first-rate boxer and irredeemable pervert, a Tokyo detective joins hands with his deceased partner's tomboyish sister to look into his mysterious death in the movie based on Tsukasa Hojo's manga.

 

House of the Owl
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Catch some more Japanese action in the story of a family's dysfunctional ties while its head, the country's go-to fixer and political mastermind, struggles to make sense of his own home.

 

Dead Boy Detectives
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

DC Comics characters by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner come to life in the Netflix adaptation about a pair of teenager ghosts working in tandem as supernatural sleuths facing their greatest challenge in an all-powerful witch.

 

Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi

Vidyut Jamwal does what Vidyut Jamwal does best when thrown in the world of extreme sports partaking in a dangerous game of survival.

 

Yaariyan 2
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi

Divya Khosla's remake of Anjali Menon's memorable Bangalore Days looks into the lives of three cousins navigating life and love.

 

Brigands: The Quest for Gold
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Italian

A woman's journey from dutiful wife to deadly bandit against the backdrop of 19th century southern Italy documented in six sprightly episodes.

 

Kung Fu Panda 4
Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream
Language: English

It's skadoosh time! Po's pursuit for the new Dragon Warrior leads him to riskier adventures, fun new companions and treacherous villains.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Bollywood's Most Mesmerising Tawaif? VOTE!
Bollywood's Most Mesmerising Tawaif? VOTE!
Political Movies Surge before Polls
Political Movies Surge before Polls
Aavesham: What A Film! What An Actor!
Aavesham: What A Film! What An Actor!
SRH Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
SRH Vs RCB: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
'My husband slapped me'
'My husband slapped me'
'I Didn't Expect To Be Away For 12 Years'
'I Didn't Expect To Be Away For 12 Years'
Time to polish our chasing abilities: Vettori
Time to polish our chasing abilities: Vettori

More like this

Dil Dosti Dilemma Review

Dil Dosti Dilemma Review

Ranneeti: Balakot And Beyond Review

Ranneeti: Balakot And Beyond Review

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances