The KING of TONS

Rajneesh Gupta brings you all the numbers of Rohit Sharma, the first batsman to score five tons in any series or tournament.
Rohit Sharma established a plethora of records by scoring 103 in India's last group stage game against Sri Lanka.
The hundred was Rohit's fifth in World Cup 2019, which made him the first player to score five tons in any series or tournament.
The previous record was held by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who scored four hundreds in World Cup 2015.
Most hundreds in an ODI tournament/series
|100s
|Batsman
|Tournament
|Scores
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|World Cup 2019
|122* v South Africa
|140 v Pakistan
|102 v England
|104 v Bangladesh
|103 v Sri Lanka
|4
|Kumar Sangakkara
|World Cup 2015
|105* v Bangladesh
|117* v England
|104 v Australia
|124 v Scotland
Sangakkara's four hundreds came in the consecutive matches.
Rohit has scored 6 World Cup hundreds: He made 137 against Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup.
This puts him at level with Sachin Tendulkar in scoring most hundreds in the World Cup.
Interestingly, Rohit took only 16 innings to do so. Sachin played 44 innings in the World Cup.
Most hundreds in the World Cup
|100s
|Batsman
|Innings
|Innings/100
|6
|Rohit Sharma
|16
|2.66
|6
|Sachin Tendulkar
|44
|7.33
|5
|Ricky Ponting
|42
|8.40
|5
|Kumar Sangakkara
|35
|7.00
During his innings against Sri Lanka, Rohit went past 600 runs in the tournament, only the fourth player to do so.
His tally is now the third highest by any batsman in a single World Cup.
Most runs in a single edition of World Cup
|Batsman
|Year
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100
|50
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2003
|11
|673
|152
|61.18
|89.25
|1
|6
|Matthew Hayden)
|2007
|10
|659
|158
|73.22
|101.07
|3
|1
|Rohit Sharma
|2019
|8
|647
|140
|92.42
|98.77
|5
|1
|Shakib Al Hasan
|2019
|8
|606
|124*
|86.57
|96.03
|2
|5
How did Rohit perform against the pacers and spinners in this World Cup?
While his numbers against the pacers are quite amazing, he is simply stupendous against the spinners.
Rohit Sharma in World Cup 2019
|Vs
|Balls
|Runs
|Dismissals
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Pace
|439
|415
|6
|69.17
|94.53
|Spin
|216
|232
|1
|232.00
|107.40
|Overall
|655
|647
|7
|92.42
|98.77
