The KING of TONS

July 08, 2019 08:23 IST

Rajneesh Gupta brings you all the numbers of Rohit Sharma, the first batsman to score five tons in any series or tournament.

Rohit Sharma established a plethora of records by scoring 103 in India's last group stage game against Sri Lanka.

The hundred was Rohit's fifth in World Cup 2019, which made him the first player to score five tons in any series or tournament.

The previous record was held by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who scored four hundreds in World Cup 2015.

Most hundreds in an ODI tournament/series

Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

100s Batsman Tournament Scores 5 Rohit Sharma World Cup 2019 122* v South Africa 140 v Pakistan 102 v England 104 v Bangladesh 103 v Sri Lanka 4 Kumar Sangakkara World Cup 2015 105* v Bangladesh 117* v England 104 v Australia 124 v Scotland

Sangakkara's four hundreds came in the consecutive matches.

Rohit has scored 6 World Cup hundreds: He made 137 against Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup.

This puts him at level with Sachin Tendulkar in scoring most hundreds in the World Cup.

Interestingly, Rohit took only 16 innings to do so. Sachin played 44 innings in the World Cup.

Most hundreds in the World Cup

Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

100s Batsman Innings Innings/100 6 Rohit Sharma 16 2.66 6 Sachin Tendulkar 44 7.33 5 Ricky Ponting 42 8.40 5 Kumar Sangakkara 35 7.00

During his innings against Sri Lanka, Rohit went past 600 runs in the tournament, only the fourth player to do so.

His tally is now the third highest by any batsman in a single World Cup.

Most runs in a single edition of World Cup

Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Batsman Year Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100 50 Sachin Tendulkar 2003 11 673 152 61.18 89.25 1 6 Matthew Hayden) 2007 10 659 158 73.22 101.07 3 1 Rohit Sharma 2019 8 647 140 92.42 98.77 5 1 Shakib Al Hasan 2019 8 606 124* 86.57 96.03 2 5

How did Rohit perform against the pacers and spinners in this World Cup?

While his numbers against the pacers are quite amazing, he is simply stupendous against the spinners.

Rohit Sharma in World Cup 2019

Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images