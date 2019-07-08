PHOTOS: Best moments from the World Cup so far...

News
July 08, 2019 18:44 IST

This edition of the ICC World Cup has truly been an open one in a long time. England and India were favourites to make the semis and so they have, along with last edition's finalists -- Australia and New Zealand.  But the competition has been intense this year (remember Afghanistan nearly pulling off the match before Shami's hat-trick turning it India's way? or West Indies giving Australia royal scare before losing their way).

There were close matches, acrobatic fielding, some sharp bowling and big runs scored in the round-robin phase. Here are some memorable moments from the World Cup so far

West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq during their match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on May 31

IMAGE: West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq during their match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on May 31. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

vKuldeep Yadav, left, celebrates after dismissing Babar Azam. at Old Trafford June 16. The delivery has been dubbed the 'ball of the century' by some in the Briitish media

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, left, celebrates after dismissing Babar Azam. at Old Trafford June 16. The delivery has been dubbed the 'ball of the century' by some in the Briitish media. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

England's Chris Woakes dives to take a catch to dismiss India's Rishabh Pant during their group stage match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 30

IMAGE: England's Chris Woakes dives to take a catch to dismiss India's Rishabh Pant during their group stage match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 30. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, to complete his hat-trick and give India a last-over victory over Afghanistan at The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on June 22

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, to complete his hat-trick and give India a last-over victory over Afghanistan at The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on June 22. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Jason Roy collides with umpire Joel Wilson as he prepares to celebrate his century against Bangladesh in Cardiff on June 8

IMAGE: Jason Roy collides with umpire Joel Wilson as he prepares to celebrate his century against Bangladesh in Cardiff on June 8. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Adil Rashid during the match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford.in Manchester on June 19

IMAGE: Adil Rashid during the match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford.in Manchester on June 19. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Pop idol Rihanna at the World Cup match between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at Chester-Le-Street on July 1

IMAGE: Pop idol Rihanna at the World Cup match between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at Chester-Le-Street on July 1. Photograph: Lee Smith /Reuters

The umpire, Sri Lanka and South Africa players lie on the ground to avoid bees during their match at Chester-le-Street in Durham on June 28

IMAGE: The umpire, Sri Lanka and South Africa players lie on the ground to avoid bees during their match at Chester-le-Street in Durham on June 28. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal makes his ground surviving a run-out attempt during the match against Australia on June 20

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal makes his ground surviving a run-out attempt during the match against Australia on June 20. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

87-year-old Charulata Patel, a self-confessed India cricket fan chats with Virat Kohli after India's match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on on July 3

IMAGE: 87-year-old Charulata Patel, a self-confessed India cricket fan chats with Virat Kohli after India's match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on on July 3 . Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, right, successfully appeals for the run out of New Zealand's Ross Taylor during their match at Chester-le-street, Durham on July 3

IMAGE: England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, right, successfully appeals for the run out of New Zealand's Ross Taylor during their match at Chester-le-street, Durham on July 3. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

A plane with a banner flies over the match between India and Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds on July 6

IMAGE: A plane with a banner flies over the match between India and Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds on July 6. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Australia's Jason Behrendorff consoles a dejected Nathan Lyon after their defeat to South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 6

IMAGE: Australia's Jason Behrendorff consoles a dejected Nathan Lyon after their defeat to South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 6. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

vChris Gayle, left, and Carlos Brathwaite do press ups in celebration of Gayle's catch to dismiss Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah during their match at Headingley in Leeds. on July 4

IMAGE: Chris Gayle, left, and Carlos Brathwaite do press ups in celebration of Gayle's catch to dismiss Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah during their match at Headingley in Leeds on July 6. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Australia's David Warner is floored by a delivery from Bangladesh's Rubel Hossain during their match on June 21

IMAGE: Australia's David Warner is floored by a delivery from Bangladesh's Rubel Hossain during their match on June 21. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images 

Chris Gayle looks with comic aggression following a delivery to Joe Root as Chris Woakes backs up during their match in Southampton on June 15

