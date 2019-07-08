PHOTOS: Best moments from the World Cup so far...

This edition of the ICC World Cup has truly been an open one in a long time. England and India were favourites to make the semis and so they have, along with last edition's finalists -- Australia and New Zealand. But the competition has been intense this year (remember Afghanistan nearly pulling off the match before Shami's hat-trick turning it India's way? or West Indies giving Australia royal scare before losing their way).
There were close matches, acrobatic fielding, some sharp bowling and big runs scored in the round-robin phase. Here are some memorable moments from the World Cup so far
IMAGE: West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq during their match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on May 31. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters
IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, left, celebrates after dismissing Babar Azam. at Old Trafford June 16. The delivery has been dubbed the 'ball of the century' by some in the Briitish media. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters
IMAGE: England's Chris Woakes dives to take a catch to dismiss India's Rishabh Pant during their group stage match at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 30. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images
IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, to complete his hat-trick and give India a last-over victory over Afghanistan at The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton on June 22. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
IMAGE: Jason Roy collides with umpire Joel Wilson as he prepares to celebrate his century against Bangladesh in Cardiff on June 8. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images
IMAGE: Adil Rashid during the match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford.in
Manchester on June 19. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters
IMAGE: Pop idol Rihanna at the World Cup match between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at Chester-Le-Street on July 1. Photograph: Lee Smith /Reuters
IMAGE: The umpire, Sri Lanka and South Africa players lie on the ground to avoid bees during their match at Chester-le-Street in Durham on June 28. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters
IMAGE: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal makes his ground surviving a run-out attempt during the match against Australia on June 20. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images
IMAGE: 87-year-old Charulata Patel, a self-confessed India cricket fan chats with Virat Kohli after India's match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on on July 3 . Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter
IMAGE: England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, right, successfully appeals for the run out of New Zealand's Ross Taylor during their match at Chester-le-street, Durham on July 3. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images
IMAGE: A plane with a banner flies over the match between India and Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds on July 6. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters
IMAGE: Australia's Jason Behrendorff consoles a dejected Nathan Lyon after their defeat to South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 6. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
IMAGE: Chris Gayle, left, and Carlos Brathwaite do press ups in celebration of Gayle's catch to dismiss Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah during their match at Headingley in Leeds on July 6. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images
IMAGE: Australia's David Warner is floored by a delivery from Bangladesh's Rubel Hossain during their match on June 21. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images
