News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Indian-origin student arrested for taking part in anti-Israel protests in US

Indian-origin student arrested for taking part in anti-Israel protests in US

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 26, 2024 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An Indian-origin female student studying at the prestigious Princeton University is among two students who have been arrested and barred from the campus for staging pro-Palestine protests on the campus.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Princeton University

Achinthya Sivalingam, born in Coimbatore and raised in Columbus, has been barred from the campus and faces disciplinary action, said a university spokesperson.

Protesters set up tents for a student-led pro-Palestine encampment in McCosh Courtyard at about 7 a.m. Thursday. After warnings from University officials, two Princeton students were arrested, and the remaining protesters packed away their camping gear and continued the demonstration as a sit-in, the Princeton Alumni Weekly said in a report.

About 100 undergraduate and graduate students began a sit-in on McCosh Courtyard early Thursday morning, joining a wave of pro-Palestinian sit-ins nationwide.

The protesting students are demanding that colleges cut their financial ties to Israel and divest from companies they say are enabling the deadly Gaza conflict. Some Jewish students say the protests have now become antisemitism and they are afraid to enter the campus.

 

After student organisers first began to erect tents, Princeton Public Safety (PSAFE) issued its first warning to protesters. At least two student arrests have been made. After the initial arrests, students folded them away, the Daily Princetonian reported.

The two students, Achinthya Sivalingam GS and Hassan Sayed GS were arrested within six minutes of the first tents being set up.

“The two graduate students have been immediately barred from campus, pending a disciplinary process,” University spokesperson Jennifer Morrill wrote to the ‘Prince.'

“No force was used by Public Safety officers when conducting the arrests, which occurred without resistance,” Morrill added.

Students face arrest and being barred from campus if they refuse to stop after a warning, according to a campus-wide message from Vice President for Campus Life W. Rochelle Calhoun on Wednesday morning.

Urvi, a first-year PhD student, called the arrest “violent” and said zip ties were put around their wrists.

“They've been evicted from their houses and were given under five minutes to get their stuff,” Urvi said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
This Is What WAR Looks Like
This Is What WAR Looks Like
Gaza war: Pro-Palestine protesters storm US streets
Gaza war: Pro-Palestine protesters storm US streets
Children Of War And The Loss Of Innocence
Children Of War And The Loss Of Innocence
Maha records lowest voter turnout; Tripura highest
Maha records lowest voter turnout; Tripura highest
Recipes: Make Your Own Ghar Ka Masalas
Recipes: Make Your Own Ghar Ka Masalas
'Have every bat I scored an international ton with'
'Have every bat I scored an international ton with'
Bollywood's Best Way To Cool Down
Bollywood's Best Way To Cool Down
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Pro-Gaza Protests In Tokyo, Dublin...

Pro-Gaza Protests In Tokyo, Dublin...

Cong's Kerala rally backs Palestine; Tharoor clarifies

Cong's Kerala rally backs Palestine; Tharoor clarifies

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances