PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4

PHOTOS: England vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 4

June 13, 2022 17:38 IST
Images from Day 4 of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday.

IMAGE: Joe Root plays the reverse paddle scoop off the bowling of New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

New Zealand take a 14 run lead into their second innings after they rattled through England's lower order on Monday to bowl the host's out for 539 with Trent Boult taking five wickets.

 

England added just 66 runs for their final five wickets and the game is now perfectly poised for the final two days.

IMAGE: Ben Foakes, left, celebrates his half-century. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Joe Root, resuming on 163 after his fine batting on Sunday, looked in positive mood and his audacious, Twenty20 style 'scoop' of Tim Southee indicated he wanted to progress at haste.

But Root had added just 13 runs when he drove Boult to Southee at extra-cover and New Zealand wasted no time in exposing England's tail.

IMAGE: Matthew Potts is bowled by Trent Boult. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Stuart Broad's edge off spinner Michael Bracewell was superbly caught one-handed by Daryl Mitchell and then Ben Foakes' useful innings ended on 56 after he was run-out following a mix-up with Matthew Potts.

Potts was then bowled by a lovely inswinger from Boult and Bracewell picked up his third wicket to end England's innings with James Anderson stumped.

Boult ended with figures of 5/106, the tenth five wicket haul of his Test career and the fifth time he has reached that mark against England.

Source: REUTERS
