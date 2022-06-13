News
Anderson completes 650 wickets in Tests

Anderson completes 650 wickets in Tests

June 13, 2022 19:28 IST
IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates with team-mates after dismissing New Zealand captain Tom Latham to complete 650 wickets, during Day 4 of the second Test at Trent Bridge at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on Monday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Veteran England pacer James Anderson went past the landmark of 650 wickets in Test cricket during Day 4 of the second Test match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday.

 

Anderson achieved the landmark in his 171st Test match, when he trapped captain Tom Latham leg before wicket in New Zealand's second innings.

Left-hander Latham erred with his judgement as he attempted to leave the ball which struck right in front of the stumps.

Anderson is the third highest wicket-taker in Tests behind Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and late Australian leg-spin great Shane Warne (708).

