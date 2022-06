Virat Kohli seems to be making most of time away from cricket.

Virat, wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika, who turned 17 months on Saturday, are holidaying at a beach location.

Kohli, who leaves for England later this month, posted a picture on Instagram where he can be seen sitting bare-chested on the beach and enjoying the view.

Meanwhile, Anushka was all smiles as she attempted a few self-timed photos. 'The result of taking your own photos,' the actress captioned her Instagram post.