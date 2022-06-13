Whose Mind Does DK Wants to Get Into?

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik played a game of 'this or that', the video of which was tweeted by the BCCI. Photograph: BCCI

Comeback man Dinesh Karthik gave a sneak peek into his choices in a fun-filled interaction for the BCCI.

The wicketkeeper-batter looked relaxed after having made his comeback to the senior national team for the T20I series against South Africa.

DK played a game of 'this or that', the video of which was tweeted by the BCCI.

Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

During the session, when he was asked what he would have done with the ability to fly or read minds, DK replied: 'If I had the ability to fly, I would fly to Alaska. I have heard great things about Alaska. If I am given the ability to read minds, then definitely get into the mind of M S Dhoni.'

Asked to choose between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, DK answered in a jiff: '(Would take) Roger Federer for lunch. I have always been enamoured by the way he carries himself on and off the field.'

Karthik -- who likes team dinners over movie nights with team-mates, -- also likes to watch Lionel Messi more than Cristiano Ronaldo. 'Messi, I think he is slightly different and I enjoy watching him in the little that I have watched.'