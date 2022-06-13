News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Whose Mind Does DK Wants to Get Into?

Whose Mind Does DK Wants to Get Into?

By Rediff Cricket
June 13, 2022 12:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik played a game of 'this or that', the video of which was tweeted by the BCCI. Photograph: BCCI

Comeback man Dinesh Karthik gave a sneak peek into his choices in a fun-filled interaction for the BCCI.

The wicketkeeper-batter looked relaxed after having made his comeback to the senior national team for the T20I series against South Africa.

DK played a game of 'this or that', the video of which was tweeted by the BCCI.

Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

 

During the session, when he was asked what he would have done with the ability to fly or read minds, DK replied: 'If I had the ability to fly, I would fly to Alaska. I have heard great things about Alaska. If I am given the ability to read minds, then definitely get into the mind of M S Dhoni.'

Asked to choose between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, DK answered in a jiff: '(Would take) Roger Federer for lunch. I have always been enamoured by the way he carries himself on and off the field.'

Karthik -- who likes team dinners over movie nights with team-mates, -- also likes to watch Lionel Messi more than Cristiano Ronaldo. 'Messi, I think he is slightly different and I enjoy watching him in the little that I have watched.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Virat, Anushka Hit The Beach!
Virat, Anushka Hit The Beach!
Shreyas on India's failed batting experiment
Shreyas on India's failed batting experiment
IPL media rights: Bid crosses Rs 100 cr mark per match
IPL media rights: Bid crosses Rs 100 cr mark per match
Ford India lines up 'non-negotiable' severance package
Ford India lines up 'non-negotiable' severance package
Amazon's plea rejected; told to pay Rs 200 cr penalty
Amazon's plea rejected; told to pay Rs 200 cr penalty
Prithviraj Etc: Yash Raj's BO Record
Prithviraj Etc: Yash Raj's BO Record
Pune police nab shooter in Moosewala murder case
Pune police nab shooter in Moosewala murder case

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

How Indians Dominate World Chess

How Indians Dominate World Chess

Warne honoured posthumously in Queen's birthday list

Warne honoured posthumously in Queen's birthday list

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances