Whose Mind Does DK Wants to Get Into?

Comeback man Dinesh Karthik gave a sneak peek into his choices in a fun-filled interaction for the BCCI.
The wicketkeeper-batter looked relaxed after having made his comeback to the senior national team for the T20I series against South Africa.
DK played a game of 'this or that', the video of which was tweeted by the BCCI.
During the session, when he was asked what he would have done with the ability to fly or read minds, DK replied: 'If I had the ability to fly, I would fly to Alaska. I have heard great things about Alaska. If I am given the ability to read minds, then definitely get into the mind of M S Dhoni.'
Asked to choose between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, DK answered in a jiff: '(Would take) Roger Federer for lunch. I have always been enamoured by the way he carries himself on and off the field.'
Karthik -- who likes team dinners over movie nights with team-mates, -- also likes to watch Lionel Messi more than Cristiano Ronaldo. 'Messi, I think he is slightly different and I enjoy watching him in the little that I have watched.'