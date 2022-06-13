News
IPL media rights sold for Rs 44,075 crore: sources

IPL media rights sold for Rs 44,075 crore: sources

Source: ANI
June 13, 2022 16:41 IST
The value for per match TV, and digital rights is a whopping Rs 107.5 crore.

IMAGE: Package A of TV right has been sold at Rs 23,575 crore which is Rs 57.5 crore per match and Package B of digital rights for India was sold at Rs 20,500 crore which is Rs 50 crore per match for IPL 2023-27. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle has been sold for a whopping Rs 44,075 crore for 410 matches, according to sources.

 

The sources added that Package A of TV has been sold at Rs 23,575 crore which is Rs 57.5 crore per match and Package B of Digital Rights for India was sold at Rs 20,500 crore which is Rs 50 crore per match.

The details of who bid what is yet to come but the value for per match TV, and digital rights is Rs 107.5 crore.

Sources told ANI that there are two media houses who have won the bid, one for TV and the other for digital. The media rights value has grown more than two and a half times than what Star India paid in the year 2017.

The process was divided into a total of four packages (A, B, C and D). Package A is exclusive for TV (broadcast) for the Indian subcontinent, while package B is for digital-only grouping for the same region. The winner will be able to digitally broadcast the games across the Indian sub-continent.

There are four specific packages in which e-auction is being conducted or 74 games per season for a five-year period with a provision of increasing the number of matches to 94 in the final two years.

Package C is for 18 selected games in each season for digital space, while in Package D all games will be for combined TV and digital rights for overseas markets.

Viacom18, Disney-Star, Sony and Zee were involved in a slugfest over the last two days to grab the elusive IPL media rights .

Source: ANI
