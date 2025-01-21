No 'Pakistan' On India Jersey

IMAGE: The BCCI has refused to have 'Pakistan' -- the host nation for the 2025 Champions Trophy -- printed on Team India's official jersey for the tournament. Photograph: Adidas India/Instagram

The Pakistan Cricket Board has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India of 'bringing politics' into cricket amid a fresh controversy ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.



The dispute revolves around BCCI's reported refusal to have 'Pakistan' -- the host nation -- printed on Team India's official jersey for the tournament.



The PCB also expressed displeasure over India's decision not to send Captain Rohit Sharma to the opening ceremony in Pakistan next month, according to an IANS report.



'BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don't want to send their captain (to Pakistan) for the opening ceremony, now there are reports that they don't want the host nation's (Pakistan) name printed on their jersey.



'We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan,' the PCB official told IANS.

BCCI refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing security reasons forcing the ICC to shift India's matches to Dubai.

India's three matches in the league stages will be staged in Dubai and they will continue to play at the same venue if they make it to the semi-final and final.