HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » No 'Pakistan' On India Jersey

No 'Pakistan' On India Jersey

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2025 12:30 IST

x

Team India's jersey

IMAGE: The BCCI has refused to have 'Pakistan' -- the host nation for the 2025 Champions Trophy -- printed on Team India's official jersey for the tournament. Photograph: Adidas India/Instagram
 

The Pakistan Cricket Board has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India of 'bringing politics' into cricket amid a fresh controversy ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The dispute revolves around BCCI's reported refusal to have 'Pakistan' -- the host nation -- printed on Team India's official jersey for the tournament.

The PCB also expressed displeasure over India's decision not to send Captain Rohit Sharma to the opening ceremony in Pakistan next month, according to an IANS report.

'BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don't want to send their captain (to Pakistan) for the opening ceremony, now there are reports that they don't want the host nation's (Pakistan) name printed on their jersey.

'We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan,' the PCB official told IANS.

BCCI refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing security reasons forcing the ICC to shift India's matches to Dubai.

India's three matches in the league stages will be staged in Dubai and they will continue to play at the same venue if they make it to the semi-final and final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India Will Struggle In Champions Trophy'
'India Will Struggle In Champions Trophy'
Fan Takes Rohit's Sign, Ignores Sachin
Fan Takes Rohit's Sign, Ignores Sachin
Who Will You Pick For Kolkata T20I?
Who Will You Pick For Kolkata T20I?
The Strange Cases Of Sanju, Siraj, Karun
The Strange Cases Of Sanju, Siraj, Karun
'Pant Will Be Next Dhoni or Rohit'
'Pant Will Be Next Dhoni or Rohit'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Beautiful Sushant Quotes

webstory image 2

Want Beautiful Hair? Use Apple Cider Vinegar!

webstory image 3

10 Days In Sushant Singh Rajput's Life

VIDEOS

Sanjay Dutt visits Saif Ali Khan at the hospital0:36

Sanjay Dutt visits Saif Ali Khan at the hospital

CM Yogi inaugurates Elephant Rescue Center in Gorakhpur2:28

CM Yogi inaugurates Elephant Rescue Center in Gorakhpur

A saint who is standing on one leg for lastÂ   10Â   years1:57

A saint who is standing on one leg for lastÂ  ...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD