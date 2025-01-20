'Pant Will Be Next Dhoni or Rohit'

'He will play for the next 12-15 years. People say that MI and CSK are more successful. Mahi and Rohit are undeniably brilliant. Mark my words, after 10 years, people will say, Mahi, Rohit and Rishabh'

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was considered one of the hottest captaincy prospects in the league. Photograph: LSG/X

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka believes Rishabh Pant is destined to join Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma among the most successful captains in IPL history within the next decade.

Pant, who became the most expensive player in IPL history during last year’s mega auction with a record-breaking price tag of ₹27 crore, was considered one of the hottest captaincy prospects in the league.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s impressive leadership record with Delhi Capitals – where he captained the team in 43 matches, winning 24 and losing 19 with a win percentage of 56% – made him a natural choice for franchises looking for new leadership.

Dhoni and Rohit have both won five IPL titles with their respective teams, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. However, Goenka believes Pant will soon join them in the league of successful IPL captains.

"According to me, he will play for the next 12-15 years. People say that MI and CSK are more successful. Mahi and Rohit are undeniably brilliant. Mark my words, after 10 years, people will say, Mahi, Rohit and Rishabh," Goenka said on Star Sports.

"In my belief, time will prove that he is not only the most successful player of the IPL, but he is going to be the best player of the IPL. I haven’t seen players with that kind of passion and hunger to win."

While the responsibility of leading LSG comes with added pressure, especially given his hefty price tag, Goenka has a unique perspective on the matter. He believes Pant’s price tag shouldn’t be a burden but a testament to his value.

"The price tag ended when the auction concluded. Every team has spent 120 crores. It is not relevant how much you spend on a single player or the rest," Goenka stated, dismissing concerns that the price tag would weigh heavily on Pant’s shoulders.

Goenka also emphasised Pant’s unconventional leadership style as a key factor that will set him apart from others. "His thought process is a little different. If you go with a conventional thought process, then it isn’t unique. I see an in-born leader in him. According to me, he will be the best captain that IPL has ever seen," Goenka added.

Pant’s journey from Delhi to Lucknow wasn’t without competition. Several other franchises, including Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, were vying for his services. But Goenka made it clear that he was determined to secure Pant for LSG.

"I was clear that I wanted him, and I would take it," Goenka remarked.

As the IPL season begins next month, Pant’s leadership journey at LSG is poised to be one of the most closely watched and exciting narratives in the tournament’s history.