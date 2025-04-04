How Nehra's coaching style is transforming Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: Since taking over as head coach in 2022, Ashish Nehra has played a crucial role in shaping Gujarat’s rapid rise. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra has offered a rare glimpse into his coaching philosophy, emphasising the importance of stability, simplicity, and player empowerment in the high-octane world of the Indian Premier League.

As GT gears up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 season, Nehra reaffirmed his confidence in captain Shubman Gill, who is in his second season as the franchise's leader.

Since taking over as head coach in 2022, Nehra has played a crucial role in shaping Gujarat’s rapid rise. Under his guidance, the team clinched the IPL title in their debut season and returned to the final in 2023, narrowly losing to Chennai Super Kings. Had it not been for Ravindra Jadeja’s last-ball heroics, GT could’ve celebrated back-to-back titles in their first two seasons.

Now in his fourth year at the helm, Nehra has built a reputation for being a calm, player-first coach—someone who provides the breathing room cricketers need in the pressure cooker of the IPL.

“For me, I don't see things only from a coach's perspective. Even if I put myself in the shoes of a player in such an environment—the hectic IPL, a long yet fast-paced tournament—the first thing players need is stability. That's how I feel. My approach is to just let them be; nobody is judging them here. First, they need to settle down, especially when they join a new franchise,” Nehra said on JioHotstar’s exclusive show Aava De.

Nehra also highlighted the challenge of building chemistry in a constantly evolving squad. With frequent auctions and player turnover, maintaining continuity is difficult—even more so without the controlled environment of bio-bubbles.

“The nature of the sport is such that you retain four to five players, and in the auction, you might get one or two key additions. So, after every three years, 40-50 percent of the squad is new. That means you have to put in extra effort to build the team again, just like the situation we are in now. There's no bio-bubble anymore. If there was one, it would have been easier,” he added.

With every auction comes a new set of players, and Nehra acknowledges that building trust and understanding in a short span is no easy task.

“The challenge is—how do you spend time and build chemistry with new players in just a week? It's about clarity—on the field and off the field. Just the basic things. I don't think there's any rocket science to it. I always say, keep it simple. It's a very straightforward task—but maybe keeping it simple isn't always that simple,” he explained.

After Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians post-2023, Gujarat turned to Shubman Gill as their new captain. While GT missed the playoffs under his leadership in 2024, finishing eighth with 12 points, Nehra remains unfazed, placing his faith in the young opener’s long-term potential.

“From all the conversations I've had with Shubman Gill over the past year, I believe a person learns best from their own experiences. So, this year, things will only get better and better. Again, for me, it's not just about results. I'm looking at Shubman Gill as a person, as a captain, and as someone who will take this team forward. If a player like Shubman, who has been part of the same team for three to four years, stays grounded, keeps learning from the game, and continues to grow—which is in his nature—then the sky is the limit for him. This is what I believe,” Nehra said.