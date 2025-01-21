Who Will You Pick For Kolkata T20I?

IMAGE: Coach Gautam Gambhir with Hardik Pandya. Photograph: BCCI/X

Eden Gardens roars back to life!

The historic ground is set to welcome the first game in a five match T20I series between India and England on Wednesday, January 22, marking the return of international cricket to Eden Gardens.

The last time Eden Gardens hosted an international game was the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa.

Shami's Comeback

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's presence adds much needed firepower to India's bowling attack. Photograph: BCCI/X

India enters the series as the reigning T20 World Cup champions and boasts an impressive winning streak having secured victories in every bilateral T20 series since August 2023.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in scintillating form, India will look to continue their dominance and solidify their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026.

One of the most exciting aspects is pacer Mohammed Shami's much-anticipated return. After a lengthy 14-month injury layoff due to an ankle surgery, Shami's presence adds much needed firepower to India's bowling attack.

His experience and ability to bowl in the death overs make him an invaluable asset for the hosts.

In addition to Shami, the squad features several key players, including wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who has been in sensational form in T20Is. With three centuries in his last five innings, Samson will look to carry that momentum into the series.

Kolkata Knight Riders mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been in excellent form, claiming 12 wickets in his last four T20I appearances. He will be a crucial weapon for India in the spin-friendly conditions of Eden Gardens.

India's team composition also includes exciting young talents Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The middle order will be bolstered by Axar Patel who has been named vice-captain and will compete with Washington Sundar for a spot as the team's second all-rounder. Axar's versatility and experience in T20 cricket will add depth to India's batting and bowling.

India is expected to adopt a flexible approach to their batting order, with the middle order being shuffled based on match situations. Axar mentioned that the top-order spots are fixed, but the batters from numbers 3 to 7 may be rotated depending on the opposition's bowlers and the match dynamics.

England's Squad

IMAGE: England's recent 3-1 series victory over the West Indies boosts their confidence. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Under Jos Buttler's leadership, England has a power-packed batting line-up that includes explosive players Harry Brook, Phil Salt and the captain himself. England's form in T20 cricket has fluctuated since their World Cup semi-final appearance in June 2024, but they will be eager to get back to winning ways.

One of the key reinforcements for England is the return of fast bowler Jofra Archer. Archer's pace and accuracy add a significant threat to England's attack, and his ability to bowl in key moments will be crucial in a high-pressure T20 series.

The England squad also includes rising stars Jacob Bethell, an all-rounder capable of providing balance to the side, and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who will add depth to their batting order.

Eden Gardens Pitch to Offer Pace, Bounce, and Spin

Eden Gardens has long been known for its passionate crowd and exhilarating atmosphere, and it's expected to live up to its reputation once again.

As the venue gears up for the opening T20I, all eyes will be on the pitch, which has historically been known for offering a good balance between bat and ball.

For T20 matches, the wicket is likely to favour stroke play, with fast bowlers benefiting from pace and bounce early in the innings, while spinners will look to capitalise on any dry conditions as the match progresses.

The electrifying atmosphere at Eden Gardens will no doubt be a major factor, with both India and England bringing formidable line-ups that promise to deliver a cricketing spectacle.

As both teams continue their preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, this series offers an excellent opportunity to fine-tune their strategies.

Head-to-Head Record: India vs England in T20Is

India and England have faced off in 24 T20Is, with India leading 13-11 overall. The most recent encounter between the two teams was the 2024 T20 World Cup semi-final, where India emerged victorious with a crushing win.

Who do you think should be part of India's playing for the T20I opener against England?

Please select your team from the list below and do post your playing XI in the message board below: