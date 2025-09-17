HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'He Stood By Us In Defeat And In Victory'

'He Stood By Us In Defeat And In Victory'

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 17, 2025 06:21 IST

x

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj's inspirational encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Siraj/Instagram
 

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Mohammed Siraj revealed a personal and motivating experience as part of the #MyModiStory initiative, which shares inspiring moments from those who have interacted with Modi.

Siraj recounted how, after the team's heartbreaking loss in the 2023 World Cup final, Modi visited the Indian dressing room and lifted the players' spirits with his words of encouragement.

'In 2023, after our World Cup defeat, Modiji came to the dressing room and spoke to us. His words gave us strength when we were at our lowest,' Siraj said.

A year later, following India's triumphant campaign in the T20 World Cup final, Modi called to congratulate the team.

'When we won the T20 World Cup, he called to celebrate with us. He stood by us in defeat and in victory -- a true source of inspiration,' the pacer, who was named ICC Player of the Month for August on Monday, added.

For Siraj, Modi's support has been more than ceremonial -- it's been a motivating presence during the team's most emotional highs and lows.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Look, Who's In Modi's Arms!
Look, Who's In Modi's Arms!
SEE: What Modi Told Team India
SEE: What Modi Told Team India
Modi Hugs A Weeping Shami
Modi Hugs A Weeping Shami
PM's heartfelt call to Team India
PM's heartfelt call to Team India
Not cricket expert, but... Modi took a dig at Pakistan
Not cricket expert, but... Modi took a dig at Pakistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Galaxy F17 5G Unveiled With 90Hz AMOLED Experience

webstory image 2

8 Largest Arms-Exporting Countries

webstory image 3

India's 11 Fastest Trains

VIDEOS

CM Fadnavis inaugurates India Gem & Jewellery Show, featuring exquisite designs2:04

CM Fadnavis inaugurates India Gem & Jewellery Show,...

Priyanka Gandhi inaugurates Smart Anaganwadi Varipra in Wayanad1:34

Priyanka Gandhi inaugurates Smart Anaganwadi Varipra in...

Shocking Visuals: Cloudburst hits Dehradun, Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated1:56

Shocking Visuals: Cloudburst hits Dehradun, Tapkeshwar...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV