IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj's inspirational encounter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Siraj/Instagram

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Mohammed Siraj revealed a personal and motivating experience as part of the #MyModiStory initiative, which shares inspiring moments from those who have interacted with Modi.

Siraj recounted how, after the team's heartbreaking loss in the 2023 World Cup final, Modi visited the Indian dressing room and lifted the players' spirits with his words of encouragement.

'In 2023, after our World Cup defeat, Modiji came to the dressing room and spoke to us. His words gave us strength when we were at our lowest,' Siraj said.

A year later, following India's triumphant campaign in the T20 World Cup final, Modi called to congratulate the team.

'When we won the T20 World Cup, he called to celebrate with us. He stood by us in defeat and in victory -- a true source of inspiration,' the pacer, who was named ICC Player of the Month for August on Monday, added.

For Siraj, Modi's support has been more than ceremonial -- it's been a motivating presence during the team's most emotional highs and lows.