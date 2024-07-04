Look, Who's In Modi's Arms!

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/X

Li'L Angad Bumrah, that's who!

Angad, who turns 1 in exactly two months' time, September 4, charmed Prime Minister Narendra D Modi at the breakfast the premier hosted for the World Champions at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Thursday morning.

Angad's dad shared moments from the event, noting, 'It was an honour to be invited to our honourable Prime Minister's residence this morning. Thank you so much for your warmth and hospitality sir.'

Modi posed with Angad and his parents -- mum Sanjana was at the World Cup as an ICC broadcaster while dad Jasprit was the player of the tournament for his brilliant bowling in every game India played in the competition.

'Honoured to have met our esteemed Prime Minister, as World Champions Sir, your words of appreciation, motivation and pride gave us inspiration to continue to do better, to keep our flag soaring high,' Suryakumar Yadav, whose catch was the turning point in the final, captioned the picture with his wife Devisha Shetty and the PM.

Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal, also shared their experiences on social media following the interaction with Modi.

Look who the PM is hugging...

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

IMAGE: After his near death accident in December 2022, who would have thought that Rishabh Pant would return to international cricket and be a World Champion! Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

IMAGE: Not to be left out, Kuldeep Yadav got a hug too. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kuldeep Yadav/Instagram

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal joins the club after Rishabh and Kuldeep. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya, who made an amazing comeback in the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Mohammad Siraj's grin could light up a city.

IMAGE: The talented Sanju Samson didn't get a game in the T20 World Cup, but we can feel the tide turning in Sanju's favour.

IMAGE: Without Axar Patel's 47, would India have set a competitive score in the final?