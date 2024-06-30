Special Thanks to Dravid: PM's heartfelt call to Team India

Photograph: Kind Courtesy PM Narendra Modi/X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to the Indian Cricket Team on the phone to congratulate the players for their T20 World Cup win against South Africa, officials said.

The Prime Minister thanked coach Rahul Dravid , whose two-and-a-half-year-long tenure as Team India's Head Coach came to a close after yesterday's match, for his contribution to Indian cricket.

Under Rahul Dravid's guidance, India's 11-year ICC title drought ended with Team India's triumph in Saturday's match.

“Rahul Dravid’s incredible coaching journey has shaped the success of Indian cricket. His unwavering dedication, strategic insights and nurturing the right talent have transformed the team," the Indian prime minister wrote on social media.

“India is grateful to him for his contributions and for inspiring generations. We are happy to see him lift the World Cup. Happy to have congratulated him."

PM Modi congratulated Rohit Sharma for his "splendid captaincy" and praised Virat Kohli for his performance in the final match.

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - announced their T20I retirements yesterday. While Kohli announced his retirement minutes after the triumph, India captain Rohit Sharma announced it in the official post match press conference.

PM Modi also praised Hardik Pandya for his final over and Suryakumar Yadav for his splendid catch on the boundary line to dismiss David Miller.

Home Minister Amit Shah also called Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma to congratulate them on the win.

In a video message, PM Modi had said that the team won the World Cup and also the "hearts of crores of Indians". No small achievement that they did not lose a single match, he said.

"Champions! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in style! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.