Siraj named ICC Player of the Month for August

Siraj named ICC Player of the Month for August

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 15, 2025 14:50 IST

'I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments.'

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj's superb match-winning effort on the final day of the Test series against England that helped win The Oval Test match by six runs helped him clinch the award. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj was on Monday named as the men's ICC Player of the Month for August after playing a stellar role in India's victory against England in The Oval Test last month.

Siraj’s superb match-winning effort on the final day of the Test series against England that helped win The Oval Test match by six runs helped him clinch the award ahead of other fast bowlers Matt Henry of New Zealand and Jayden Seals of the West Indies.

Siraj grabbed three wickets on the dramatic final morning of the fifth match to finish with nine wickets in the match as the Indian team drew the series 2-2. He finished with nine wickets in the match, grabbing 4/86 in the first innings and five for 104 in the second.

Siraj credited his teammates and team staff for helping bring out the best in him.

"It is a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month. The Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series, and it was one of the most intense contests I have been part of," said the fast bowler.

"I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments. Bowling against a top batting line-up in their home conditions was challenging, but it also brought out the best in me.

"This award belongs as much to my teammates and the support staff as it does to me, because their constant encouragement and belief kept me going.

"I will continue to work hard and give my best every time I wear the India jersey."

IMAGE: Orla Prendergast was named the Player of the Series in a home T20I series, helping win 2-1 against Pakistan. Photograph: BCCI

Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast won the women's ICC Player of the Month award ahead of Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali and the Netherlands' seam bowler Iris Zwilling.

Prendergast was named the Player of the Series in a home T20I series, helping win 2-1 against Pakistan. She scored 144 runs and took four wickets in that series and maintained her fine form in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, aggregating 244 runs and finishing with seven wickets in the month of August.

"I'm delighted to have received this award and would like to extend my thanks to the ICC and anyone who voted for me. I’d also like to acknowledge my teammates and our support staff who have worked hard all summer to come away with some important series wins," she said.

"The T20I series win against Pakistan was the highlight of the summer. Additionally, we had a brilliant series win against Zimbabwe and completed a clean sweep at the European T20 Qualifiers. We’ll be looking to build on these performances into our winter series and the Global T20 qualifiers in January."

 

"Personally, though, this award means a lot and further validates the decision I made 5 years ago to pursue cricket as a career. When I was growing up, that wasn't an option. But today, a young girl is able to see women's cricket being played live on TV or online.

"Visibility is so important in growing interest and participation in the sport, and equally, awards like this help one to reinforce that growing status of the women's game globally. So, I'd like to thank the ICC for continuing to back women's cricket and raise the profile of women cricketers around the world."

