Rediff.com  » Cricket » Modi Hugs A Weeping Shami

Modi Hugs A Weeping Shami

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 20, 2023 16:54 IST
Mohammed Shami

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi embraces Mohammed Shami as the pacer weeps after India lost the World Cup 2023 final. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/X
 

India's pacer Mohammed Shami was beside himself as Prime Minister Narendra D Modi met the Indian players in the dressing room at the N D Modi stadium in Ahmedabad after their loss to Australia in the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

'Unfortunately, yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM Narendra Modi for especially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back,' Shami posted along with a photograph with Modi.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja with Modi in the dressing room on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/X

Ravindra Jadeja -- whose wife Rivaba is a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Gujarat -- also tweeted a picture with Modi.

Shami finished as the leading wicket-taker in World Cup 2023 with 24 wickets.

