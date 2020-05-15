News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Learn yoga from Suresh Raina's cute daughter Gracia

Learn yoga from Suresh Raina's cute daughter Gracia

By HARISH KOTIAN
May 15, 2020 09:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia on Thursday showed off some impressive yoga moves.

The four year old seems to be making the most of spending days at home during the lockdown.

Raina is rated as one of India's fittest cricketers and Gracia appears keen to continue in his footsteps.

Wife Priyanka Chaudhary, who was blessed with a baby boy in March, was highly impressed with her daughter's efforts.

'Another fitness freak in the house! #yoginiGracia #YogaIsTheWayOfLife', Priyanka tweeted, posting pictures of her cute moppet.

 

 

 

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

SEE: Warner, wife groove to Butta Bomma

SEE: Warner, wife groove to Butta Bomma

Lockdown dance: Can you shake it like Chahal, Dhawan?

Lockdown dance: Can you shake it like Chahal, Dhawan?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use