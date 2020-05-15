Learn yoga from Suresh Raina's cute daughter Gracia

May 15, 2020 09:47 IST

Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia on Thursday showed off some impressive yoga moves.

The four year old seems to be making the most of spending days at home during the lockdown.

Raina is rated as one of India's fittest cricketers and Gracia appears keen to continue in his footsteps.

Wife Priyanka Chaudhary, who was blessed with a baby boy in March, was highly impressed with her daughter's efforts.

'Another fitness freak in the house! #yoginiGracia #YogaIsTheWayOfLife', Priyanka tweeted, posting pictures of her cute moppet.