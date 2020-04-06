Lockdown dance: Can you shake it like Chahal, Dhawan?

April 06, 2020 07:54 IST

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal dances with his dad Krishan Kumar Chahal. Photograph: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

With no action on the field due to the coronavirus outbreak, Indian cricketers are keeping their fans entertained via social media during the lockdown.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is a big hit on social media for his funny videos, came up with another hilarious dance video.

In the video posted on Instagram, Chahal can be seen dancing with dad >Krishan Kumar Chahal against the background of a funny conversation between the two.

'First TikTok video with DaD & Son #quarantine #familytime #staysafe,' says Yuzzy.

Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan and biwi Aesha danced to the tunes of the popular Jeetendra song Dhal gaya din, ho gayi sham from the 1970 movie Humjoli.

Shikhar also copied Jeetuji's all-white clothing style, but Aesha and he could only play table tennis indoors compared to badminton in the original song.

'Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai @aesha.dhawan5 #JeetendraJi', the ever smiling Shikhar says on his Instapost.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik used his dancing skills to scare Coco Chanel Karthik.

'Staying home and staying (in)sane!,' says DK.