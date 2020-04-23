COVID-19: Shikhar Dhawan, son play 'Quarantine Premier League'

April 23, 2020 11:10 IST

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday played 'Quarantine Premier League' with his son, Zorawar at home, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

Dhawan posted a video on Twitter of him batting while his son, Zoravar bowled.

"Quarantine Premier League ka sabse gripping moment Dhawan vs Dhawan," the video was captioned.

The video also had some fun Hindi commentary, with vocals from fans in the stadium stitched into the clip.

Last week, the father-son duo were seen dancing to the tunes of 'Daddy Cool'.

With no cricket action due to the pandemic, our cricketers have a lot of time on hand to spend with their families at home.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The 2020 edition of the league was scheduled to commence on March 29.

With 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 21,393 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.