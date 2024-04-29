Siraj's Zinger Was Amazing!

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Gujarat Titans by 9 wickets. Photograph: BCCI

This IPL season has been all about the batters and once again the bowlers had a tough outing during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's nine wicket win over the Gujarat Titans.

RCB have found new life as they scored their second win on the trot. During the afternoon game at the Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, the pitch as expected assisted the batters, but there were moments when the bowlers did dominate the proceedings, handing their side key breakthroughs.

The fine bowling efforts during the contest.

Swapnil Singh

RCB got off to a dream start, picking two crucial wickets in the Powerplay.

Swapnil Singh, the hero from the previous match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, continued his impressive form and wasted no time making his mark against the Titans.

He emerged as the immediate thorn in GT's side, dismissing opener Wriddhiman Saha in the very first over.

Saha, attempting an audacious over-the-top shot, fell victim to Swapnil's well-crafted delivery. The left-arm spinner's control and cunning proved too much for the experienced Saha who mistimed the shot, offering a simple catch to Karn Sharma at third man.

Swapnil's impressive spell continued, putting him on figures of 2 for 23 in 3 overs. This strong start by the RCB bowlers put pressure on the Titans' batting line-up and gave them a strong foothold in the match.

Mohammed Siraj

Siraj emerged as RCB's hero with a stunning display of fast bowling. His fiery spell culminated in Shahrukh Khan's crucial wicket.

Shahrukh, who was dismantling the RCB attack with his big hitting, was left speechless by Siraj's perfectly executed yorker. The delivery, clocked at a searing 140 kph, possessed just enough late reverse swing to find the gap between bat and pad. It sent Shahrukh's middle and off stumps flying, bringing a screeching halt to his blistering knock.

Siraj's exceptional delivery shifted the momentum back in RCB's favour. It was a crucial wicket that showcased his ability to rise to the occasion and deliver under pressure.

Sai Kishore

The Titans bowlers were taken to the cleaners by RCB as they chased down the target with four overs to spare. Sai Kishore turned in the best figures for the hosts.

With RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis along with Virat Kohli handing the visitors a flying start to the chase, Sai Kishore was brought into the attack in the fourth over. The Bengaluru side was cruising at 37/0 at the end of three overs.

Kishore handed the hosts the breakthrough as he ended du Plessis' fiery start. Sai bowled a short one angling it into middle and leg. And du Plessis looking to pull it found Vijay Shankar in the deep to depart for 24 off 12.

In his first over, Sai conceded just four runs and picked up a wicket. Though his figures were dented with Kohli hammering him for consecutive maximums in his next over, in his third over, Sai managed to keep the rampaging Kohli and Will Jacks quiet, before Jacks dispatched him for a maximum on the final delivery of the over.

GT Vs RCB: Who Bowled The Best Spell?