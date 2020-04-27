SEE: Dhoni takes Ziva for a bike ride

April 27, 2020 11:41 IST

With sporting events being put on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, most of the sports stars have been spending time with their families.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was slated to return to the cricketing field in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League that was scheduled to begin from March 29. However, the tournament has been suspended for an indefinite period due to COVID-19 crisis.

Sakshi shared a video of Dhoni giving their daughter Ziva a bike ride inside their lavish farmhouse in Ranchi.

Earlier, Sakshi treated her fans with a glimpse of their 7-acre farmhouse which has lush green well-maintained garden. Given Dhoni and Sakshi’s love for dogs, their farmhouse is set-up to be pet-friendly and this spacious house is named, Kailashpati.

See the video of Dhoni’s farmhouse: