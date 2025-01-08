Konstas: 'My Whole Family Loves Virat'

IMAGE: Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC Asia Cricket/X

Sam Konstas was involved in a shoulder bumping incident with Virat Kohli in the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Boxing Day Test saw a fearless 19-year-old Konstas audaciously take down Jasprit Bumrah with some ramp shots, stunning the packed MCG crowd.

During his innings of 60 in the first essay, Konstas got into a heated exchange with Virat after the latter bumped into him during the inning.

Konstas could have avoided Virat after the incident, but he sought him out.

Speaking to CODE Sports, Konstas spoke of his meeting with Kohli at the end of day's play.

'I had a little chat after the game telling him that I idolise him, and it is obviously a huge honour playing against him,' Konstas said.

'When I did verse him, I was like, 'Wow, Virat Kohli is batting'.

'He just had that presence about him, all the Indian crowd getting amongst it. Chanting his name. It was quite surreal,' he added.

'He was very down to earth. A lovely person and just wishing me all the best saying hopefully I go well on the tour of Sri Lanka he said if I am in,' he said.

'My whole family loves Virat. I have idolised him from a young age and he is a legend of the game.'

Konstas scoring 113 runs in four Test innings at an average of 28.25 and a strike rate of over 81, with scores of 60, 8, 23 and 22.