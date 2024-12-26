News
Konstas Clashes With Kohli At MCG

Konstas Clashes With Kohli At MCG

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 26, 2024 06:44 IST
Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli collide

IMAGE: Sam Konstas and Virat Kohli collide during Day 1 of the fourth Test at MCG on Thursday, December 26, 2024. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Sam Konstas' heated exchange with Virat Kohli was the major talking point of the first session on Day 1 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Konstas, who stunned the Indians with his aggressive approach in the morning session, clashed with Kohli during a change of ends after an over.

The two collided shoulders, leading to a fiery exchange of words before Usman Khawaja and the umpires stepped in to defuse the situation.

'Have a look where Virat walks. Virat's walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever,' said Ricky Ponting on commentary for 7Cricket.

The 19-year-old debutant made an incredible start to his Test career, smashing an entertaining 50 off 52 balls in his first innings, playing some outrageous scoops and reverse scoops off Jasprit Bumrah to unsettle the Indian pacer.

He also became the second-youngest Australian to score a Test fifty, making his debut at the iconic MCG even more memorable.

 
