HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'My Fault': Konstas On Bumrah Clash

'My Fault': Konstas On Bumrah Clash

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 08, 2025 06:03 IST

x

'It was probably my fault, but it happens. It's cricket.'

Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas exchange words

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas exchange words during the fifth Test in Sydney, January 3, 2025. Photograph: ICC/X
 

Australia's 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas accepted responsibility for an on-field spat with Jasprit Bumrah on Day 1 of the Sydney Test.

Konstas exchanged words with Bumrah before the final ball of the day was bowled.

Bumrah -- the calmest of players -- was visibly annoyed with Usman Khawaja, who was deliberately taking time to take strike in order to ensure that another over wouldn't be bowled before stumps.

Bumrah made his frustrations clear, prompting a response from Konstas at the non-striker's end.

The verbal dual escalated, forcing Umpire Sharfuddoula to step in and keep the legend and the young opener away from each other.

A fired-up Bumrah then struck off the final delivery of the day as he had Khawaja caught in the slips by Virat Kohli and followed it up with a big stare in the direction of Konstas, who meekly walked back to the Aussie dressing room.

'Oh, I didn't get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi (Khawaja) got out. He was trying to buy some time a little bit. It was probably my fault, but it happens. It's cricket,' Konstas told Triple M.

He lauded Bumrah's composure and skill for not getting swayed with the emotions despite the clash.

'Credit to Bumrah. He got the wicket, but obviously great performance from the team.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bumrah Is So ANGRY!!!
Bumrah Is So ANGRY!!!
Gavaskar Snub: Why CA Should Be Ashamed
Gavaskar Snub: Why CA Should Be Ashamed
10 LOW Points In Kohli's Test Career
10 LOW Points In Kohli's Test Career
'I Was Just Getting Bumrah'd'
'I Was Just Getting Bumrah'd'
Report Card: Bumrah 10/10; Rohit 0/10
Report Card: Bumrah 10/10; Rohit 0/10

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood

webstory image 2

5 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

5 Places To Visit In Prayagraj

VIDEOS

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland1:35

Watch: Tamil Nadu's Ooty turns into Iceland

Thick blanket of snow envelopes Lahaul-Spiti valley as region continues to receive snowfall1:05

Thick blanket of snow envelopes Lahaul-Spiti valley as...

EAM Jaishankar, wife Kyoko visit Konark Sun Temple in Puri3:19

EAM Jaishankar, wife Kyoko visit Konark Sun Temple in Puri

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD