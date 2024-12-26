News
'Emotions Got To Us'

'Emotions Got To Us'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 26, 2024 14:53 IST
Sam Konstas

IMAGE: The incident unfolded as players were crossing paths on the pitch, with Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas bumping shoulders. Photograph: Cricket.com.au
 

Australia's 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas broke his silence about his heated exchange with Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The altercation occurred after the 10th over of Australia's innings, leading to a shoulder bump that sparked debate across the cricketing world about whether the ICC should act against Kohli.

Speaking to Channel 7, Konstas admitted, 'I think emotions got to both of us. I didn't realise. I was just doing my gloves when I got the little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket.'

The incident unfolded as the players were crossing the pitch, with Kohli and Konstas bumping shoulders. Both turned around immediately, exchanging heated words before Usman Khawaja intervened to defuse the situation.

The on-field umpires also had a quick word with the pair to calm tensions.

While cricket greats Ricky Ponting and Michael Vaughan criticised Kohli, suggesting that ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft should investigate the matter, Konstas appeared to downplay the confrontation.

Konstas, Australia's youngest debutant since Pat Cummins in 2011, showcased remarkable composure to score a sensational fifty off just 52 balls. His innings included a fearless assault on the world's top-ranked bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who endured one of the toughest spells of his career.

Reflecting on his maiden half-century, Konstas said, 'It was a little nod to the Konstas family. They have made a lot of sacrifices to get me here. I had goosebumps when I raised the bat. Everyone was supporting me. It was a great atmosphere.'

The teenager was eventually dismissed for 60 by Ravindra Jadeja, who trapped him leg befor, but not before Konstas stamped his authority with bold stroke play. In particular, his dominance over Bumrah stood out. He is the first batter to hit a six off Bumrah since 2021.

Explaining his tactics, Konstas said, 'It wasn't a plan. It was something I decided after being hit by Bumrah on a few occasions in the first over of the match.'

REDIFF CRICKET
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

