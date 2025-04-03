HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Operation Brahma To The Rescue

April 03, 2025 12:49 IST

Scenes from the aftermath of the earthquake in Myanmar and Operation Brahma, India's HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) mission.

 

IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel carry out rescue operations as part of Operation Brahma, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A doctor from the Indian Army provides medical assistance. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Patients lie on beds inside the compound of the Sagaing Hospital in Sagaing, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Buddhist monks rest next to a damaged building inside a compound of a temple in Sagaing. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Chinese rescue workers carry a survivor trapped inside the Golden Country Hotel in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
