Operation Brahma To The Rescue

Scenes from the aftermath of the earthquake in Myanmar and Operation Brahma, India's HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) mission.
IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel carry out rescue operations as part of Operation Brahma, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: A doctor from the Indian Army provides medical assistance. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Patients lie on beds inside the compound of the Sagaing Hospital in Sagaing, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Buddhist monks rest next to a damaged building inside a compound of a temple in Sagaing. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Chinese rescue workers carry a survivor trapped inside the Golden Country Hotel in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photograph: Reuters
