News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'Kohli has accepted the charge; taken responsibility'

'Kohli has accepted the charge; taken responsibility'

Source: PTI
December 27, 2024 08:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli speaks to Sam Konstas

IMAGE: Virat Kohli speaks to Sam Konstas during Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia at MCG on Friday. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said there is no place for physical contact on the cricket field, following the face-off between Virat Kohli and Australia's debutant Sam Konstas.

The brief showdown took place after the 10th over of the Australian innings on the opening day of the fourth Test when the players were crossing over. Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch in the face off that was initiated by the travelling star.

Following the incident, Kohli was charged with breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft at the end of the day. He was also fined 20 percent of his match fee.

"Not a great look I mean you know physical contact on the cricket field is a complete no-no so it wasn't great," Hockley told SEN Radio on Friday.

"I think clearly Virat in accepting the charge has taken

responsibility," he added.

Konstas downplayed the incident, explaining that Kohli had accidentally bumped into him, a response Hockley considered remarkably mature for a teenager.

"I actually thought Sam showed maturity beyond his years and was actually very kind of gracious to brush it off," Hockley said.

"What it does is it highlights just the intensity of the competition but also just how much is at stake in this series but yeah not a great look," he added.

Kohli also received one demerit point from the ICC. When asked whether the penalty was sufficient, Hockley left it to the officials.

"I think that's for the for the officials. I've got a really experienced panel of officials here and the main thing is that kind of Virat has accepted the charge and taken responsibility."

 

When questioned about the potential response had an Australian player been involved, Hockley replied "That's for the match referee there's a very clear very clear code and that's for the officials to administer so you know I think that's all been undertaken in the normal course."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli's clash with Konstas: Did he get off lightly?
Kohli's clash with Konstas: Did he get off lightly?
Konstas, Bumrah Share Honours On Day 1
Konstas, Bumrah Share Honours On Day 1
Konstas Clashes With Kohli At MCG
Konstas Clashes With Kohli At MCG
How Dr Manmohan Singh became India's 'reforms' man
How Dr Manmohan Singh became India's 'reforms' man
R-Day Parade Rehearsals In Full Swing
R-Day Parade Rehearsals In Full Swing
Russian missile caused Kazakhstan crash: Initial probe
Russian missile caused Kazakhstan crash: Initial probe
PIX: Smith hits ton as Australia pile on the runs
PIX: Smith hits ton as Australia pile on the runs

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Team India don black armbands to honour Manmohan Singh
Team India don black armbands to honour Manmohan Singh
Don't tarnish your legacy: Gavaskar slams Kohli
Don't tarnish your legacy: Gavaskar slams Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances