KL Rahul's bold declaration: Can India relive 2011 glory?

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is optimistic about India's chances in the upcoming World Cup and hopes to recreate the jubilation seen after India's 2011 World Cup victory, which was co-hosted by India.

Rahul fondly recalled the memorable night of India's triumph and shared an interesting anecdote.

"I was in Bangalore (Bengaluru) watching the game with a few friends. I remember when we lost two quick wickets, all of us thought the game was slipping away. But later, when we emerged victorious, we drove to the bustling heart of Bangalore. It was an incredible scene; everyone was jumping and celebrating. It was a proud moment for all Indians, and I hope we can relive it for our fellow countrymen," he shared during a Jio Cinema show.

KL Rahul played a pivotal role in India's recent victory over Australia in the first ODI in Mohali, contributing with a match-winning half-century.

With India leading the series 1-0, he also discussed his return to the Indian side following an injury sustained during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Many have witnessed my performances in the Asia Cup, where I played all the games in the Super Fours. I fulfilled the roles of wicketkeeping and scoring runs. So, I believe my fitness concerns have been addressed. I aim to maintain this form in the crucial upcoming months with the World Cup and the Australia series on the horizon," KL Rahul confidently stated.

Acknowledging the added challenges of keeping wickets and batting simultaneously, he emphasised his rigorous fitness regimen to prepare for these demands.

Rahul noted that cricketers are well aware of the on-field challenges they face, and they strive to replicate these challenges during training and practice sessions.

Taking on the captaincy for the first two matches against Australia, KL Rahul expressed his appreciation for the team management's trust and belief in his abilities. He welcomed the added responsibility, finding it both confidence-boosting and enjoyable, making cricket even more fulfilling.