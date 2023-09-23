News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KL Rahul's bold declaration: Can India relive 2011 glory?

KL Rahul's bold declaration: Can India relive 2011 glory?

Source: ANI
September 23, 2023 20:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is optimistic about India's chances in the upcoming World Cup and hopes to recreate the jubilation seen after India's 2011 World Cup victory, which was co-hosted by India.

Rahul fondly recalled the memorable night of India's triumph and shared an interesting anecdote.

 

"I was in Bangalore (Bengaluru) watching the game with a few friends. I remember when we lost two quick wickets, all of us thought the game was slipping away. But later, when we emerged victorious, we drove to the bustling heart of Bangalore. It was an incredible scene; everyone was jumping and celebrating. It was a proud moment for all Indians, and I hope we can relive it for our fellow countrymen," he shared during a Jio Cinema show.

KL Rahul played a pivotal role in India's recent victory over Australia in the first ODI in Mohali, contributing with a match-winning half-century.

With India leading the series 1-0, he also discussed his return to the Indian side following an injury sustained during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Many have witnessed my performances in the Asia Cup, where I played all the games in the Super Fours. I fulfilled the roles of wicketkeeping and scoring runs. So, I believe my fitness concerns have been addressed. I aim to maintain this form in the crucial upcoming months with the World Cup and the Australia series on the horizon," KL Rahul confidently stated.

Acknowledging the added challenges of keeping wickets and batting simultaneously, he emphasised his rigorous fitness regimen to prepare for these demands.

Rahul noted that cricketers are well aware of the on-field challenges they face, and they strive to replicate these challenges during training and practice sessions.

Taking on the captaincy for the first two matches against Australia, KL Rahul expressed his appreciation for the team management's trust and belief in his abilities. He welcomed the added responsibility, finding it both confidence-boosting and enjoyable, making cricket even more fulfilling.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Can India Hold On To Its No. 1 Spot?
Can India Hold On To Its No. 1 Spot?
Why Gill's 74 At Mohali Was Special
Why Gill's 74 At Mohali Was Special
Five-star Shami breaks Agarkar record in ODIs
Five-star Shami breaks Agarkar record in ODIs
Gambhir rates Babar Azam higher than Kohli, Rohit
Gambhir rates Babar Azam higher than Kohli, Rohit
Delhi University polls: ABVP wins 3 posts, NSUI 1
Delhi University polls: ABVP wins 3 posts, NSUI 1
Missing Indian wushu player breaks silence
Missing Indian wushu player breaks silence
PIX: China goes all out for Asian Games
PIX: China goes all out for Asian Games

Asian Games 2023

Asian Games 2023

More like this

India need Iyer, Ashwin to step up in 2nd ODI vs Aus

India need Iyer, Ashwin to step up in 2nd ODI vs Aus

Why Suryakumar is India's X-factor at World Cup

Why Suryakumar is India's X-factor at World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances