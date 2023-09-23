Five-star Shami breaks Agarkar record in ODIs

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul as India restricted Australia to 276 in Mohali on Friday Photograph: BCCI

Mohammed Shami on Friday surpassed former pacer Ajit Agarkar to become the second Indian bowler with the most wickets against Australia in One-Day Internationals.

Shami took five wickets for 51 runs against Australia in the opening game of the three-match ODI series.

Shami has taken 37 wickets against Australia while Kapil Dev is leading the charts with 45 scalps. Agarkar is in third position with 36 wickets followed by Javagal Srinath (33) and Harbhajan Singh 32.

While Kapil scripted the best bowling figures of 5/43 against Australia at Trent Bridge in in 1983, Shami's fifer in Mohali on Friday, was the third-best bowling effort against the Aussies.

India lead the series 1-0 while Shami took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his five-wicket haul.