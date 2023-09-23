Why Gill's 74 At Mohali Was Special

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hit a fiery 37-ball fifty in his first international match at his home ground in Mohali on Friday, September 22, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill's remarkable form in ODI cricket just days before the World Cup remained intact as he notched up a blistering fifty, leading India's charge against Australia in the opening match of a thrilling three match series at Mohali on Friday.

Gill reached his half-century in a mere 37 deliveries, setting the tone with an aggressive start on his home turf.

He kickstarted his innings by dispatching Australia's skipper Pat Cummins -- they were once team-mates at the Kolkata Knight Riders -- to the boundary with a fine cut and hook, showcasing no signs of apprehension against the formidable Australian bowling line-up.

Gill's fifty included an impressive six boundaries and two massive sixes. He shared a century-plus partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad, giving India a sensational start in the series opener, which serves as the final preparation for both teams ahead of the World Cup.

India displayed clinical prowess, and Gill's performance was nothing short of exceptional. However, he attempted his favourite cut shot but missed it this time, and the ball struck middle and off. Adam Zampa dismissing Gill for 74 off 63 balls.

This marked Shubman Gill's ninth ODI fifty, and the talented opener continued to build on his successes from Asia Cup 2023.