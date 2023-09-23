News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Suryakumar is India's X-factor at World Cup

Why Suryakumar is India's X-factor at World Cup

By Rediff Cricket
September 23, 2023 11:16 IST
In the opening ODI match against Australia at Mohali on Friday, Suryakumar Yadav struck a flawless 49 ball 50 which included five fours and a six.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag believes that Suryakumar Yadav will be an ex-factor for India as they continue to prepare for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Surya looked rejuvenated and gave a glimpse of returning to his usual style of play as he ended a 21-match drought with an ODI fifty.

 

In the opening ODI match against Australia at Mohali on Friday, Suryakumar Yadav struck a flawless 49 ball 50 which included five fours and a six.

"Happy for @surya_14kumar. He is surely an ex-factor (sic). Not many players have the ability to play in the gear that he can and he surely has the game to create fear in the minds of opposition. Great that we have persisted with him and he will be an asset. Congratulations Bharat."

Surya's knock was crucial in India's success along with a century partnership between openers Shubman Gill-Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul which paved the way for India to clinch a five-wicket win over Australia in the first ODI at Mohali on Friday.

Chasing 277, an opening stand of 142 runs between Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 in 77 balls with 10 fours) and Shubman Gill (74 in 63 balls with six fours and two sixes) pretty much ended the match itself. The fifties from skipper KL Rahul (58* in 63 balls with four boundaries and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls with five fours and a six) helped India cruise to a five-wicket win with eight balls to spare.

Rediff Cricket
