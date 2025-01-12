Bumrah set to miss Champions Trophy group stage

'The initial report says he doesn’t have a fracture but has swelling on his back.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, who is down with swelling in his back, is expected to make a full recovery by the first week of March. Photograph: BCCI

India were dealt a major bowl as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy due to swelling in his back.



'Bumrah, who has swelling on his back, has been asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where his recovery will be monitored,' The Indian Express reported.



'The national selectors, who met in Mumbai on Saturday to pick the team for the T20 series at home against England later this month, are learnt to have been updated about Bumrah’s fitness status. Though the deadline for announcing squads for the Champions Trophy is Sunday, the BCCI has sought an extension,' the report further added.



Bumrah is expected to make a full recovery by the first week of March. However, his participation will depend on his fitness levels.



“He (Bumrah) will be going to NCA for his rehabilitation. The initial report says he doesn’t have a fracture but has swelling on his back. So the NCA will monitor his recovery and he will be there for three weeks. But even after that, he will have to play a match or two, even if they are practice games organised to check his match fitness,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.



Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19, with the matches scheduled at Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore. India's matches will be held in Dubai after they refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns.



India's first match is against Bangladesh on February 20 and against Pakistan on February 23 followed by their last group match against New Zealand on March 2.

The Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee is considering whether to name Bumrah in the original squad of 15 or include him among the reserves before adding him in the squad before the final deadline date of February 12.



Bumrah, who took a record 32 wickets in the five-Test series in Australia after bowling 151.2 overs, didn't bowl in the second innings of the final Test in Sydney because of swelling in his back.



The fast bowler has had history of back injuries. He was out of action of nearly a year from September 2022 to August 2023 after undergoing surgery for his back injury.